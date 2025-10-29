Advertisement
Microsoft beats expectations with 18% revenue jump to US$77.7b, but shares slide

AFP
2 mins to read

The head of tech giant Microsoft has warned that the world is rapidly "running out of computing capacity". Photo / 123rf

Microsoft has reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Revenue jumped 18% to US$77.7 billion ($135b) as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services boosted its cloud computing business.

But shares in the Redmond, Washington-based company slid by as much as 3.6% in after-hours trading amid concerns about the pace of AI monetisation.

Microsoft’s

