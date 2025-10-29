Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

Daniel Avis
AFP·
3 mins to read

Business with 2degrees: BusinessDesk's Dileepa Fonseka chats with Hearld NOW's Ryan Bridge.

The US Federal Reserve has announced its second consecutive quarter-point rate cut to bolster the flagging labour market, unveiling a decision that highlighted the growing division in its ranks.

Policy makers voted 10-2 in favour of lowering the bank’s key lending rate to between 3.75% and 4%, the Fed said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save