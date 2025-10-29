Advertisement
Google parent Alphabet posts first $100b quarter as AI drives growth

AFP
Alphabet hits $102.3b in Q3 revenue, driven by booming AI and cloud growth. Photo / Getty Images

Google parent Alphabet has reported its first-ever $100 billion quarterly revenue, powered by strong growth across its core search business and rapidly expanding cloud division that was buoyed by artificial intelligence.

The tech giant’s revenues jumped 16% year-on-year to $102.3b in the third quarter, beating analyst expectations and marking

