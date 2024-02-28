An electricity company has been told off for multiple outages and failing to meet minimum quality standards.
The Commerce Commission issued a formal warning to The Lines Company Limited (TLC), which connects 18,000 electricity customers across the central North Island.
The commission said TLC let its King Country, Ruapehu and Central Plateau customers down during outages in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Andy Burgess, the commission’s general manager of infrastructure regulation, said a review and recovery plan was underway to help TLC improve its network performance and customer service.
“The agreed enforceable undertakings require TLC to have its network reviewed by an independent engineer, with that information forming the basis of a recovery plan that the company must deliver and report on.”