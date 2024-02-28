Burgess said the worst outages could be mostly attributed to poor processes and decision-making over several years.

“This is very concerning, given the resulting disruption to TLC’s customers,” he said.

“In our view, TLC’s failure to introduce more robust asset management practices at an earlier stage played a significant role in the extent of its breaches.”

These bad decisions and processes meant the network was inadequately safeguarded from known risks, he said.

“Our investigation concluded that there were many factors contributing to the outages, including significant adverse weather events, changes in live-line working practices, inadequate vegetation and poor asset management.”

Burgess said the commission and TLC were now focused on getting things right.

The commission had decided to accept a recovery plan and issue a warning letter.

It said Strata Energy Consulting carried out an independent engineering review.

That review found several areas where TLC’s practices fell below good industry practice.

TLC must now get an independent engineering expert to report on its network.

It must also create a plan to address the network and process issues identified in the report.

The company must also report annually on progress in carrying out the plan to improve the network.

And the commission said TLC should also consult with relevant groups and provide readily accessible information to consumers.

Waitomo Energy Services Customer Trust owns the company, which is based in Te Kūiti and also has a depot in Taumarunui.