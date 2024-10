Dairy prices were up, except for cheddar, at this morning's GDT auction. Photo / File

Milk prices rose at this morning’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction.

Anhydrous milk fat was up 5.3 per cent to US $4787 and butter was up 3.8 per cent to US$4723.

GDT Events said skim milk powder was up too, rising 5.4 per cent to hit US$2400.

Whole milk powder was also up, rising 4.6 per cent to US$2799.

Only cheddar was down, falling 1.7 per cent to $4044.