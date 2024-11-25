Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Looming 3G shutdown in NZ weighs on Eroad result - but full-year guidance on track

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Eroad is adopting AI to ensure its business isn’t driven off route by Tesla and other high-tech EV hardware. Video / Carson Bluck

Eroad saw strong revenue growth and squeaked into the black in the first half.

In the six months to September 30, Eroad had free cashflow of $0.1m versus negative free cashflow of $0.2m in the first half of FY25.

Excluding Coretex acquisition costs and the cost of the firm’s 4G

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business