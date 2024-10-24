Advertisement
Warning for travellers: Older phones won’t work in Australia soon with 3G shutdown

Chris Keall
The last 3G mobile service in Australia will be shut down on October 28, meaning older phones that require 3G will no longer work across the Tasman. Photo / Getty Images

Travellers to Australia are being warned that older phones won’t work there from Monday.

Telstra and Optus will shut their 3G networks from October 28.

The two other mobile network players, TPG Telecom and Vodafone Australia, have already closed their 3G networks, meaning no phone or other device that relies on 3G will work across the ditch.

“As networks around the world shut off 3G, we encourage all customers to check with their mobile providers to make sure they can still connect when travelling,” Telecommunications Forum head Paul Brislen said.

“The US network operators are likewise retiring their 3G networks [in December] and also their remaining 2G networks, so it’s doubly important to check before travelling.”

The phones and gadgets affected

If your smartphone is a decade older or more, you might need to buy a new one.

Apple released its first 4G handset, the iPhone 5, in 2012, while Samsung released its first 4G models in 2011.

Some cheaper models continued to be 3G-only for a few years after that.

Several online sites can tell you if your specific model of phone, tablet or smartwatch is 3G-only. Spark has one here.

The Aussie 3G shutdown will also affect devices such as Amazon’s Kindle that use 3G to connect to the internet.

The Kindle was upgraded to 4G in 2021.

New Zealand’s 3G shutdowns

Spark, One NZ and 2degrees say they will close their 3G mobile networks by the end of next year.

“Third generation, or 3G, networks were introduced more than a decade ago and are being switched off all around the world,” Brislen said.

New Zealand’s shutdown would align it with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, South Africa, India, most of China and many countries in Europe.

Makers of “Internet of Things” (IoT) gadgets with internet connectivity, such as Eroad with its telematic trackers for trucks, have been upgrading customers with older 3G connectivity to 4G kit, while smart-meter operators such as Vector Metering have had upgrade projects underway for several years. In 2021, Ventia was awarded a Vector Metering contract to upgrade 950,000 meters to 4G.

