The last 3G mobile service in Australia will be shut down on October 28, meaning older phones that require 3G will no longer work across the Tasman. Photo / Getty Images

Travellers to Australia are being warned that older phones won’t work there from Monday.

Telstra and Optus will shut their 3G networks from October 28.

The two other mobile network players, TPG Telecom and Vodafone Australia, have already closed their 3G networks, meaning no phone or other device that relies on 3G will work across the ditch.

“As networks around the world shut off 3G, we encourage all customers to check with their mobile providers to make sure they can still connect when travelling,” Telecommunications Forum head Paul Brislen said.

“The US network operators are likewise retiring their 3G networks [in December] and also their remaining 2G networks, so it’s doubly important to check before travelling.”