The phones and gadgets affected
If your smartphone is a decade older or more, you might need to buy a new one.
Apple released its first 4G handset, the iPhone 5, in 2012, while Samsung released its first 4G models in 2011.
Some cheaper models continued to be 3G-only for a few years after that.
Several online sites can tell you if your specific model of phone, tablet or smartwatch is 3G-only. Spark has one here.
The Aussie 3G shutdown will also affect devices such as Amazon’s Kindle that use 3G to connect to the internet.
The Kindle was upgraded to 4G in 2021.
New Zealand’s 3G shutdowns
Spark, One NZ and 2degrees say they will close their 3G mobile networks by the end of next year.
“Third generation, or 3G, networks were introduced more than a decade ago and are being switched off all around the world,” Brislen said.
New Zealand’s shutdown would align it with countries such as South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, South Africa, India, most of China and many countries in Europe.
Makers of “Internet of Things” (IoT) gadgets with internet connectivity, such as Eroad with its telematic trackers for trucks, have been upgrading customers with older 3G connectivity to 4G kit, while smart-meter operators such as Vector Metering have had upgrade projects underway for several years. In 2021, Ventia was awarded a Vector Metering contract to upgrade 950,000 meters to 4G.
Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.