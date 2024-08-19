Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, and who became a New Zealand citizen in 2011, said he has “endless conversations” with friends about leaving the state.
He said its “confiscatory taxation” was a key factor turning him away from California.
“The extreme thing I keep saying is I can’t decide whether to leave the state or the country,” Thiel said, adding it was “tough” to choose a new home because much of the world was “doing so much worse” than the United States.
He said he needed to make only one, permanent, move and said the US state of Florida could be an option before Rogan suggested the central American country of Costa Rica and Thiel himself named New Zealand as a possibility.
Theil had envisaged a private residential estate set against mountains, covered by tussocks and shrubs.
The building would have accommodated up to 30 guests and supported between 15 and 30 staff.
Inspired by other luxury lodges in New Zealand, like Queenstown’s Rosewood Matakauri Lodge, it was planned to feature 11 guest accommodation units, an owner’s residence, a meditation building and a “back-of-house” facility.
In an earlier decision, Environment Court Judge Prudence Steven said the proposed tree planting would not adequately screen the buildings from several public viewpoints on the nearby public track, and the landscape values of the area’s outstanding natural landscape would not be protected.