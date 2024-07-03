Icon projects include:

Landmark 57-level $300m 273-unit luxury tower The Pacifica apartments near the Britomart, with 141 car parks on the sixth level, built in just three years between Commerce St and Gore St. Each floor is 650sq m and some floors have six apartments. Hengyi Pacific, the Chinese-headquartered developer with an Australian office, developed it;

Highrise 494-room Holiday Inn Express and voco Auckland City Centre hotels, Albert St/Wyndham St corner on land bought from Mansons TCLM but once owned by APN, former publisher of the New Zealand Herald. Sydney-headquartered Pro-invest Group, which owns the building, said it would be dual branded, having two hotels in one. The lower 294 rooms are Holiday Inn Express. The upper 200 rooms are voco.

Te Mātāwai, the 276 apartments for Kāinga Ora, 139 Greys Ave, central Auckland. Three buildings, connected by common areas. One of the buildings has been there 70 years and was refurbished. About half the units are one-bedroom. Studio units comprising another third and the others are 1.5-bedroom and two-bedroom units;

New $120m six-level Auckland Council northern headquarters at Munroe Lane, Albany, developed by Asset Plus for around 1200 people;

Twin-tower 697-unit high-rise accommodation leased to AUT on the Wakefield St/Mayoral Dr corner, opened 2021;

Yet-to-open new Hotel Indigo Auckland with apartments above in a 41-level $250m tower, 51 Albert St. Australian architect Scott Carver designed the building and did the interior design. A plant room is on level 28, then apartments from levels 29-41 with the hotel beneath that. The penthouse on level 41 is asking $18-$20m via agent Graham Wall.

Icon is now building a new Auckland Airport transport hub and Lorne St student accommodation.

Icon was also last month declared New Zealand’s sixth busiest builder based on the value of work it started last year, according to BCI Central.

Accounts have just been filed with the Companies Office by New Zealand-incorporated company Icon Co Pty (NZ) for the year to December 31, 2023.

The Pacifica: sewage problem there earlier this year. Photo / Michael Craig

Japan’s Kajima Corporation is an A$11b-plus business listed on the Japanese stock exchange, employing more than 17,000 people in 20 locations globally.

Kajima took over Icon in Australia 2015, “injecting the strength, flexibility and capacity to build projects of any type, any size, anywhere in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific”, the business says.

Dual-branded Holiday Inn Express/voco to operate here. Photo / Alex Burton

Icon directors in office during the reporting period are Keisuke Koshjima, Tatsuru Isano, Evan Byrne, Akira Ohtake, Dan Crawley, Michael Read, New Zealand CEO Dan Bosher, ex-NZ CEO Dan Ashby, Hiroyuki Otaki and Hideyoshi Kajiyama.

The latter three resigned last July and in March this year, in that order.

Te Mātāwai on Grey's Ave, where Kainga Ora has built 276 new homes for people on the housing register and others. Photo / Michael Craig

The company said it continued to engage in its principal activity of building and construction, the results declared in the financial statements. There were no significant changes in its stage of affairs that happened in the year.

Kajima Australia Pty is the ultimate Australian parent of Icon in New Zealand.

The builder’s registered offices here are on level 19 of 151 Queen St in the centre of Auckland.

Dan Ashby on-site. Photo / supplied

The Japanese parent is one of that country’s largest builders, founded in 1840.

Construction, civil engineering, building, real estate development, architectural design and other activities are specialities of the Tokyo-headquartered parent.

Icon was new to New Zealand when in 2017 the Herald reported it had won The Pacifica contract.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.



