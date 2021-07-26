Voyager 2021 media awards
Inside Auckland's newest train station: $69m Puhinui interchange opens

3 minutes to read
Last-minute work being carried out on Friday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Te Ao Māori artwork, purple mood lighting, sweeping timber ceilings - these are some of the features of a new $69 million Auckland train/bus station.

The Puhinui Station was officially opened on Saturday morning, then

