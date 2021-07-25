Covid 19 coronavirus: Fury as Sydney man defies public health orders

Sydney lockdown protesters clash with police after NSW community cases hit new high. Video / Twitter

Authorities are on high alert this morning after a Sydney man repeatedly broke NSW's tough Covid rules to fly to Queensland, putting the Sunshine State at risk.

The man has emerged as the "missing link" to a Qantas flight attendant who has tested positive to the Delta strain.

The Sydneysider flew to Queensland despite not being permitted to leave Sydney, and after being informed he was a close contact of a positive case, which meant he was required to isolate at home.

He later lied to authorities, telling them he was at home in Sydney despite already having made it to Queensland.

Protesters planned clash on social media

The shocking anti-lockdown protests which shocked Australia this weekend had been planned on social media for weeks in advance, it has been revealed.

According to the Australian, details of the rally had been shared online for some time on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

A string of so-called "freedom rally" groups across Australia also began popping up on Telegram, attracting thousands who shared tips for evading police and planning protests.

Police are in the process of tracking down and charging those who attended the rallies in Sydney and Melbourne, with thousands of Australians already dobbing in attendees.

Gladys in crisis talks as cases grow

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is reportedly set to face a crisis cabinet meeting this morning as the state's Covid nightmare escalates.

According to the Daily Mail, sources claim a "significant extension" of Sydney's harsh lockdown could be announced within hours in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The publication claims the NSW Government has requested financial modelling to investigate the impact of extending the lockdown until September 17, indicating the state could be in for many more weeks of pain.

It comes after 141 new cases were announced yesterday, as well as two more Covid deaths, including a woman in her 30s with no underlying health conditions.