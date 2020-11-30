Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

I built my side hustle during a layoff and you can too

6 minutes to read

How to make the most out of being let go from your job. Photo / 123RF

Harvard Business Review
By: Natasha D’Souza

Six years ago, on a blistering hot Tuesday morning in August, I received an email from the HR manager of the company where I had worked for the past seven years. By 5pm that day,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.