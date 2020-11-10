Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How to be brave (and other career advice) in uncertain times

6 minutes to read

Many starting their careers this year and in a post-Covid-19 world, may enter a remote working environment. Photo / 123RF

Harvard Business Review
By: Vasundhara Sawhney

Leena Nair is the chief human resources officer at Unilever, a role she has held since March 2016. Nair was also the first woman appointed to the Unilever South Asia Leadership team. Her personal purpose

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.