How Ryman Healthcare chairman Dean Hamilton plans to fix a financial disaster

Madison Reidy
By
7 mins to read
Retirement village company Ryman Healthcare has been a financial disaster. Now its board is taking drastic action. Video / Carson Bluck

Few chairmen of a $2.56 billion company board would answer questions about why shareholders should have faith in its leadership after multiple failings, then proceed to play an impromptu game of lawn bowls (and win).

