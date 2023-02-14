Plans for a Ryman Healthcare estate at Mount Eliza, Victoria. Photo / Ryman Healthcare

The country’s largest retirement village operator is asking shareholders to stump up $902 million to help repay the company’s uncomfortable level of debt, and will not pay a full year dividend.

Ryman Healthcare announced a 1 for 2.81 entitlement offer to the New Zealand Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning, inviting eligible shareholders in New Zealand and Australia to subscribe for new shares at a 22 per cent discount of $5 a share.

Shareholders could choose to take up the offer in part, full, or not at all. If they did not participate, shareholders existing holdings in Ryman would reduce.

“Our significant recent investment in our portfolio underpins our potential for future growth but has resulted in higher debt than we are comfortable with in current market conditions,” Ryman chief executive Richard Umbers said in the announcement.

“The steps announced today will mean we are well capitalised as we seek to meet increased demand for the Ryman way of life, while also increasing cash flow generation and shareholder returns.”

The company’s board also decided to suspend a full year dividend payment for the current financial year, with expectations to recommence dividends in the 2024 financial year.

Since the 2018 financial year, Ryman had invested $3.9 billion in its property portfolio.

Ryman owns and operates 45 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia, and currently has 15 villages under construction and 6,710 units in its current land bank.

One of Ryman Healthcare's retirement villages under construction in Hobsonville. Photo / Supplied

“Ryman is now an established trans-Tasman business, with a compelling retirement village living and aged-care proposition in both markets,” Umbers said.

Interim chairwoman Claire Higgins announced other changes to improve Ryman’s cash flow, including shifting its focus to building lower density, townhouse-style villages.

“Future developments will be more weighted toward independent living units, enabling us to retain our focus on providing a continuum of care for our residents, while right-sizing Ryman’s care offering.” Higgins said.

Forsyth Barr senior equity analyst Aaron Ibbotson said the capital raise “made sense” alongside the slowdown in village developments.

“[Ryman’s] reducing build rates quite dramatically for next year at least. That’s going to preserve a lot of cash.”

Analysts including Ibbotson had recently raised major concerns over Ryman’s debt levels, as it came under pressure from falling property values and higher interest costs.

Ibbotson said Ryman had an estimated $2b of core debt, some of which was on floating interest rates, which had grown as it built more complex developments with multi-level houses, care facilities and expanded to Australia.

“That situation has deteriorated quite quickly for Ryman in particular,” he said.

Ryman directors agreed to participate in the raise, with Geoffrey Cumming personally committed to subscribing to $25m worth of new shares, and interests associated with co-founder Kevin Hickman committed to purchasing $2m.