Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

How NZ is cashing in on the AI boom

Chris Keall
By
6 mins to read
The state health insurer, the Accident Compensation Corporation, now has $47.1b in assets under management. Its chief investment officer reveals why he’s sceptical of US technology stocks and likes Warren Buffett. Video / NZ Herald

Surveys by the likes of Datacom and Forsyth Barr have found NZ slow to latch on to the AI boom in business. And Government departments are at sixes and with a new Technology Minister still mulling how to approach the promise and peril of the fast-emerging tech. In day-to-day life, we’re mostly missing out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business