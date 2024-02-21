Voyager 2023 media awards
Survey finds most Kiwis worried about malicious AI - Technology Minister Judith Collins responds

Chris Keall
Who's Zooming who? Scammers are using AI for everything from writing emails with better English to scraping company videos to generate "deepfake" video versions of staff. Some experts see a role for regulation in stamping out scams and helping to boost general adoption of the technology. Photo / Getty Images

Research commissioned by InternetNZ revealed 72 per cent of New Zealanders are concerned AI will be used for malicious purposes and without regulation.

Malicious use is already happening. In November, Zuru boss Nick after his chief financial officer received a Microsoft Teams video call from a realistic-looking Mowbray - down to clothes he regularly wore - asking for money to be transferred. In fact, it was a deepfake video (with the fake “Mowbray” claiming audio problems and communicating via text - which was ropey enough to raise a red flag with the CFO).

