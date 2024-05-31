Sir Rob McLeod returns as Port of Tauranga director

Sir Robert McLeod comes back to the board as chairman of the audit committee.

NZX-listed Port of Tauranga says former director Sir Robert McLeod will rejoin the board.

This follows the retirement of Alastair Lawrence, a director for 10 years.

Sir Rob was formerly a director in his capacity as chairman of Quayside Holdings, the investment arm of Bay of Plenty Regional Council and majority shareholder of New Zealand’s biggest port and main export gateway.

He retired in October last year.

Returning as an independent director, Sir Rob replaces Lawrence, who was audit committee chairman and steps down on August 31.

Port of Tauranga chairman Julia Hoare said Sir Rob’s return would be effective from July 1 and he would take over as chairman of the audit committee on Lawrence’s retirement.

“Sir Rob brings deep governance experience, outstanding financial skills and extensive iwi connections,” she said.

Sir Rob was Oceania CEO and managing partner of Ernst & Young, and the firm’s New Zealand chairman until 2015. He is chairman of Nati Growth Ltd, (formerly Ngāti Porou Holding Company) and NZX-listed fisheries company Sanford.

Sir Rob is also a director of China Construction Bank (New Zealand) and several privately-owned entities.



