By RNZ

The housing market cooled further in June, with prices and sales falling, while buyers have more options as listings keep rising.

The Real Estate Institute’s house price index - a measure of the changing value of properties - fell 0.7% from a month ago, but rose just over 1% from a year ago.

The national seasonally-adjusted median price fell 1.3% from a year ago and was flat from May to be $770,000.

In Auckland, prices rose 2.4% from a month ago and were up nearly 5% from a year ago, to a median price of $1.05 million.