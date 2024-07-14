By RNZ
The housing market cooled further in June, with prices and sales falling, while buyers have more options as listings keep rising.
The Real Estate Institute’s house price index - a measure of the changing value of properties - fell 0.7% from a month ago, but rose just over 1% from a year ago.
The national seasonally-adjusted median price fell 1.3% from a year ago and was flat from May to be $770,000.
In Auckland, prices rose 2.4% from a month ago and were up nearly 5% from a year ago, to a median price of $1.05 million.