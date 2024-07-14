Advertisement
Housing prices and sales drop across much of New Zealand but Auckland, Canterbury buck trend

By RNZ

The housing market cooled further in June, with prices and sales falling, while buyers have more options as listings keep rising.

The Real Estate Institute’s house price index - a measure of the changing value of properties - fell 0.7% from a month ago, but rose just over 1% from a year ago.

The national seasonally-adjusted median price fell 1.3% from a year ago and was flat from May to be $770,000.

In Auckland, prices rose 2.4% from a month ago and were up nearly 5% from a year ago, to a median price of $1.05 million.

Sales counts fell 15% from a year ago, and the national inventory level increased 29% from a year ago, while listings rose 26%.

“The increased number of listings coming to market continues the trend we have seen all year, with high levels of choice for buyers nationwide.

“The winter months do tend to see fewer people choosing to sell, and this year is no different,” Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said.

“Salespeople are seeing some properties come to market due to high interest rates, cost of living pressures and changing employment circumstances,” he said.

In Auckland, prices rose 2.4% from a month ago and were up nearly 5% from a year ago. Photo / Martin Sykes
Nationally, the median days to sell rose by one day to 48 days.

Baird said there was a “notable decrease in buyer activity” and a reduced sense of urgency.

“As more listings come to a well-stocked market, those who are in the position to buy are taking their time to carefully select their ideal home,” she said.

Seasonally adjusted median price movements, selected regions:

  • Auckland: Up 2.4% from May, up 4.8% from June 2023
  • Waikato: Down 1.3% from May, down 2.3% from June 2023
  • Bay of Plenty: Down 4.3% from May, down 6% from June 2023
  • Wellington: Up 0.8% from May, up 2% from June 2023
  • Canterbury: Up 1.6% from May, up 5% from June 2023
  • Otago: Down 5.3% from May, down 3.8% from June 2023

-RNZ

