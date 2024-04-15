Nationwide, total property sales in March were up 7.4 per cent compared to February, and the median sale price was up 2.7 per cent, according to REINZ. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Nationwide, total property sales in March were up 7.4 per cent compared to February, and the median sale price was up 2.7 per cent, according to REINZ. Photo / Fiona Goodall

Property listings were well up in March according to a new Real Estate (REINZ) report, with five regions showing especially strong growth.

REINZ March 2024 data released today showed a significant increase in listings and stock levels.

The market was clearly more active compared to a year ago, REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said.

The institute reported more listing numbers, increased stock levels, higher sales counts, and higher median sale prices.

“Listings increased substantially, up by 23.9 per cent nationally compared with March 2023, reinforcing a trend we have seen since the beginning of 2024 with more property coming to market,” Baird said.

“Agents are seeing activity among a range of buyer groups, with first-home buyers and owner-occupiers being the most active.”

Five regions, all in the North Island, had big year-on-year increases in listings.

Wellington listings were up 32.4 per cent, Auckland was up 31.4 per cent, Manawatū-Whanganui was up 30.4 per cent, the Bay of Plenty had 28.8 per cent more listings, and Hawke’s Bay was up 26.8 per cent.

It was the second consecutive month where North Island regions recorded the highest year-on-year increases in listings, REINZ said.

The institute said only Nelson and the West Coast had year-on-year decreases.

The housing market was clearly more active compared to a year ago, REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said. Photo / Supplied

In sales counts, Gisborne had the highest year-on-year increase in sales, at 27.8 per cent.

REINZ said that reflected a more usual level of demand, bouncing back from lows after Cyclone Hale and Cyclone Gabrielle struck early last year.

Nationwide, total property sales in March were up 7.4 per cent compared to February.

The national median sale price was up 2.7 per cent from $779,000 to $800,000 year-on-year.

The country was now probably past the lowest point of this market cycle, Baird said.

Median days to sell decreased by six days compared to a year ago, from 44 to 38 days.

Gisborne had the highest year-on-year increase in sales among all regions, at 27.8 per cent. Photo / Supplied

“Overall, the data paints a picture of the New Zealand housing market being more active, characterised by increasing listings, solid sales activity, expanding stock levels, and lifts in property prices,” Baird added.

“This summer has seen a return to a more normal level of real estate market activity after a relatively slow and subdued 2023.”

Some vendors might just be tired of waiting and were now willing to “meet the market’ with price expectations, REINZ said.

The property report said high interest rates and uncertainty in the jobs market meant some buyers were still cautious, with prices still off their peaks from a few years ago.

The unemployment rate rose slightly in the December quarter and the Official Cash Rate is still at 5.5 per cent.

But more buyers were acting now, according to REINZ.

“Most agents are cautiously optimistic that market activity will continue to pick up as we move into the cooler months,” Baird said.