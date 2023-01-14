Cyclone Hale: East Coast resident crosses flooded river to get supplies

Residents of Makatote town on the East Coast are having to cross the flooded river to get supplies. Video / Kuini Tuhura

A resident crossed a flooded river to get food and supplies after the latest storm event from ex-tropical Cyclone Hale left their home cut off.

A day after the storm, Ruatoria resident Kuini Tuhura had on Thursday gone to check on her whānau who live in Makatote, a rural town seven minutes’ drive away.

But when she got there the Makatote River was too swift and high to try to cross, Tuhura said.

Their home is located on Waiapu Road, off State Highway 35.

Due to heavy damage caused by this week’s weather events, the arterial road network had been closed.

“I went out there because there had been no contact with them since the storm, and I found out they had no power or phone coverage. This was restored a day after but they needed food supplies,” Tuhura said.

“After the heavy rain, we had to wait for at least a day or two for the water level to drop before we could attempt to cross the river.

A nearby resident crosses the flooded Makatote River to get supplies after a storm cut them off. Photo / Supplied

“My brother crossed it to get the supplies. He lives with our sister and her son,” she said.

“The river bed changed so it gouged deeper on the roadside hence he had to carry it across as our vehicle could not drive through it at that time.”

Tuhura said their neighbour on the next land block had to be rescued in their truck on Tuesday as they attempted to drive over the swollen stream.

“It was the day before the cyclone peaked.”

The trio were crossing a ford as ex-tropical Cyclone Hale lashed the region when they became stuck in the stream, about 11 kilometres south of Ruatoria off State Highway 35.

Volunteer firefighters from the region formed a human chain to pull the family of three out of the submerged ute.

Emergency services personnel rescue a family from a submerged ute in Kopuaroa Stream, Tairāwhiti. Photo / Supplied

Her whānau usually shop at Ruatoria Foursquare, but due to eftpos unavailability and heavy rain, they were unable to do so this time, Tuhura said.

“I tend to stock up on supplies especially when I shop in Gisborne. So I was able to get them some things they needed.”

Gisborne District Council civil defence and emergency manager Ben Green today said they had made significant cleanup progress in the past 24 hours but the local state of emergency remained.

“Contractors have been working around the clock to get roads open around the region. We still have families isolated in Tauwhareparae and agencies continue to offer welfare support to these people.

“There are 18 local roads still closed, primarily in the Uawa area. We’re hoping for this number to be down to 11 by Sunday night.”

A large slip at Waiorongomai. Photo / Gisborne District Council

State Highway 35 had been opened from 7am to 7pm and while there were no weather issues forecast, there were still significant issues on the road, Green said.

Waka Kotahi NZTA warned the conditions on the roads were slippery with multiple hazards.

“Drivers need to stick to the temporary speed limits and be aware that contractors have been working long hours all week and will only have skeleton staff on over the weekend,” he said.

“Please be patient with road workers and other road users.”

Slip on Upper Tauwhareparae Rd. Photo / Gisborne District Council

Green said any further rain was likely to bring more silt and surface flooding, so road conditions could rapidly deteriorate.

“Please drive to the conditions, not the limit.”

Water levels had dropped and the council was closely monitoring them, he said. The council was aiming to close the remaining sewer valves as soon as possible.

“There is still a lot of woody debris in the rivers and nearshore. Please stay out of the waterways and ocean until the signs are removed or five days after the scours are closed.

“All cellular networks are now working after Chorus laid 800m of fibre cable yesterday.”

A large slip in Tapuaroa native forest. Photo / Gisborne District Council

About 53 houses in Tauwhareparae remain without power and Eastland Network was working to connect them as soon as possible.

General Manager Networks Jarrad Moroney said a significant part of the damage sustained by Eastland Network had been from woody debris.

“Logs being carried by stormwater and falling trees have damaged electricity poles and other infrastructure, disrupting the network. "

Last night Waka Kotahi removed the majority of woody debris under the Gladstone Road bridge.

“This was done to protect the bridge and service infrastructure that the bridge carries.

“The inner harbour boat ramp, Tolaga Wharf and Titirangi Hill road remain closed to all users. All sports fields as well as the BMX track and the Fox Street mountain bike park also remain closed until further notice,” the council said.



