The unemployment rate has been extremely low for months, placing pressure on many employers who simply cannot find staff.

The unemployment rate rose in the December quarter but not by as much as the market had expected.

New data from Stats NZ today shows the unemployment rate was 4 per cent in the December 2023 quarter, compared with 3.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

The market expectation was for a rise to 4.3 per cent.

That is likely to be interpreted by the Reserve Bank as a sign that the economy is holding up better than expected and could increase pressure to hold interest rates at current levels for longer.

The unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points over the year, up from 3.4 per cent in the December 2022 quarter.

“Unemployment rates have returned to 2019 levels, following recent historic lows,” work and wellbeing statistics senior manager Becky Collett said.

“Low unemployment formed part of the unique economic period from 2021 to 2022, as restricted borders limited increases to labour supply and labour demand remained high.”





The number of unemployed people rose to 122,000 (up 3000).

In the minutes following the release, the New Zealand dollar rallied to US60.91c from US60.79c. In interest rates, the two-year swap rate jumped to 4.93 per cent from 4.89 per cent.

The labour cost index (LCI) salary and wage rates (including overtime) increased 4.3 per cent in the year to the December 2023 quarter. This increase was the same annual percentage change recorded by the LCI in the March, June, and September 2023 quarters.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings, as measured in the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), increased by 6.9 per cent over the year to reach $40.84.

Average weekly earnings (including overtime) for fulltime equivalent employees (FTEs) in the QES also increased – up 6.1 per cent over the year to the December 2023 quarter to reach $1588.

For men, the unemployment rate was 3.7 per cent, compared with 3.8 per cent last quarter. For women, the unemployment rate was 4.3 per cent, compared with 4.1 per cent last quarter.

The seasonally adjusted employment rate was 69.0 per cent, compared with 69.2 per cent last quarter.

