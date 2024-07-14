Jim Landers Senior VP of technical operations gives us a look at Hawaiian Airlines' fleet of Boeing 717s - one of the world's busiest commercial airplanes. Video / Grant Bradley

Competition on the Auckland-Honolulu route is being extended, with Hawaiian Airlines lengthening its summer season by a month.

The airline will fly from November 15 to April 30 next year to capture Easter and school holiday traffic. When it scaled back its year-round operation it had said it would only fly until March 29.

The airline says additional flights offer Kiwis more opportunities to get to the islands. It flies three times a week and says it would help meet demand during the historically busy travel period.

“This extension is a reflection of our decade-long commitment to serving New Zealand and reuniting our island communities with authentic aloha and hospitality,” said Russell Williss, country director for New Zealand at Hawaiian Airlines.

He thanked Auckland Airport for its “continued partnership” around our seasonal flying.