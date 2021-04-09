Website of the Year

Business

Fletcher/Todd block at Stonefields had defects: six-year-old Altera Apartments under repair

Owners don't have to pay for repairs and are being re-housed. Photo / Google Maps

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

A five-level award-winning Auckland apartment block at Stonefields is being repaired only six years after it was finished because of faults around windows and with fire systems.

The architecturally designed Altera Apartments was a joint

