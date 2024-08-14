Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fitch sees brutal near-term for NZ’s EV market - but also reasons for a spike next year

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Several big market shifts are on the way - some positive for EVs, some negative. Photo / Getty Images

Several big market shifts are on the way - some positive for EVs, some negative. Photo / Getty Images

Recent lousy sales of Electric vehicles in New Zealand will continue in the near term, according to BMI Research, a market analysis firm owned by rating agency Fitch.

BMI estimates total sales of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business