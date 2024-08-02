Transport Minister Simeon Brown says the Government will help drive a push to 10,000 public chargers by 2030 - incentivising EV uptake by eliminating range anxiety.

Wypych supports the plan but adds, “We haven’t heard the details yet.”

ChargeNet's new 10-charger hub at Tauranga Crossing features 150kW and 300kW chargers.

The ChargeNet boss would like to see a model similar to that adopted by John Key’s Government for the Ultrafast Broadband (UFB) fibre rollout, which was co-funded by the Crown as it issued interest-free debt and took shareholdings in Chorus and other network operators.

“We think that was really effective in delivering NZ a world-class fibre network and we think it could be equally effective with EV chargers,” she says. Brown has been asked for comment.

“We are already well behind the pace and we need to catch up quickly. Our ratio of public chargers per EV is the lowest in the OECD,” Wypych says.

She sees a UFB-style arrangement as a vehicle for a catch-up. Utilisation rates at charging hubs could function as an equivalent metric to the number of households that had chosen to connect fibre, she says. Once it hit a certain level, the Crown’s investment could be bought out and the capital recycled.

Like rival Jolt, which says the process of connecting to power networks is too costly and slow, ChargeNet wants changes “enabling investors in EV chargers to connect to the country’s 28 local electricity networks quickly and on effective terms”.

What taxpayers chipped in

There’s already a public-private model in operation, albeit involving grants - and one that would need to be much upscaled and accelerated if were to be used as the vehicle to meet the 10,000 by the end-of-the-decade target.

Most public charges - including most on ChargeNet’s network - are already publicly subsidised by the Crown via the now nearly decade-old, contestable Low Emission Transport Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (Ecca).

Ecca chipped in $786,000 for the new Tauranga hub and ChargeNet $1.8 million.

Wypych says the Crown agency’s contribution is typically 35% to 50% of a new site’s cost.

All up, there are 700 Ecca co-funded public chargers in operation today (across all of the network operators), with another 1400 funded but yet to be built.

Since 2016, Ecca has put $75.9m into the Low Emission Transport Fund, with $174m spent by applicants (most of the money has gone to chargers, but some of the funds have also gone to the likes of subsidising EVs for car-share operators and electric vans for supermarket deliveries).

Stealth raise?

While ChargeNet would like Brown to pull out his chequebook for a UFB-style programme, it’s reportedly also pursuing venture capital.

The Australian Financial Review reported in April that the firm had retained PwC to manage a $30m equity raise.

The firm wouldn’t comment then, or today, but records show no new investors have come onboard.

The majority of ChargeNet shares are still controlled by founder Steve West (best known as the co-founder of DJ software firm Serato, whose $116m sale to Japan’s Pioneer DJ was recently blocked by the Commerce Commission - denying major shareholder West an exit).

Wypych offered the general comment that, “A capital raise is always a part of a growing business, there’s still a huge role for private capital.”

The everyday sums

Wypych says the average ChargeNet customer spends $20. The firm charges 40c to 80c per kilowatt hour, while power on home plan typically costs around 30c/kWh - which the chief executive says works out to around $14 for a full charge.

Either way, EV owners now have to pay $76 per 1000km in road user charges too.

That road tax, plus the elimination of the Clean Car Discount in the new year, saw EV sales stall between January and June.

But Wypych says July registrations - out shortly - have ticked up, and that overall, electric vehicle says have reached a tipping point.

