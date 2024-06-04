Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Road user charges: 12,000 renegade EV owners now face fines

Chris Keall
By
4 mins to read
The just under 12,000 EV owners yet to pre-pay for their first block of road user charges now face a $200 fine from police - plus a 10 per cent penalty on unpaid charges. Photo / Cole Slawson

The just under 12,000 EV owners yet to pre-pay for their first block of road user charges now face a $200 fine from police - plus a 10 per cent penalty on unpaid charges. Photo / Cole Slawson

Just under 12,000 electric vehicle owners failed to pre-pay for their first block of road user charges by the May 31 deadline.

They now face a $200 police fine and a 10 per cent penalty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business