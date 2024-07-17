Serato deal fails to clear Commerce Commission hurdle

Serato co-founders AJ Wilderman (left) and Steve West first met in the late 90s at the University of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Commerce Commission has declined to give clearance to AlphaTheta Corporation to buy Auckland-based Serato Audio Research.

There was a real chance the merger would cause reduction in competition for DJ software, price rises for consumers and possibly a lower quality software offering, Commission chair John Small said.

DJ hardware and software market leader AlphaTheta, known principally through its Pioneer DJ brand, lodged an application with the Commission to buy Serato last October, first flagging the transaction in July.

The proposed US$65 million (NZ$106.8m) sale divided submissions between DJs and tech investors who supported it and a rival hardware maker and retailer who did not.