Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

ComCom delays $116m Serato deal decision for sixth time after DJ software firm tries two new arguments

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Serato co-founders AJ Wilderman (left) and Steve West first met in the late 90s at the University of Auckland.

Serato co-founders AJ Wilderman (left) and Steve West first met in the late 90s at the University of Auckland.

It’s the gig without end.

It was July last year when Japan’s ATC (owner of the Pioneer DJ hardware brand) signed a deal to buy Auckland-based DJ software maker Serato for about US$70 million ($116m),

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business