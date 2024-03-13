The good news: EVs will reach price parity with petrol cars - or even be cheaper - much sooner than many had been picking. The bad: the all-in-one “gigacasting” manufacturing technique that will deliver much of the anticipated savings will also make electric cars more expensive to repair.

After a worldwide surge over 2023, electric vehicle sales have levelled off.

In part, it’s because countries including the UK and New Zealand have pulled the plug on subsidies - at a time when an EV is often around $20,000 or more expensive than a compatible petrol vehicle.

But research firm Gartner says the pricing issue will be addressed much sooner than many have predicted.

The research firm says it will be cheaper to produce an EV than an ICE (internal combustion engine) car by 2027.

It says there will be a rapid reduction in EV manufacturing costs as big makers shifting to so-called “gigacasting” or “megacasting” which will simplify manufacturing and take out many of the costs as it requires fewer parts and dramatically less welding.

Tesla has been using gigacasting as a manufacturing method for its Model Y SUV since 2020. The Financial Times reported that founder Elon Musk first had the idea after looking at his child’s die-cast toy cars - and wondering why that could not be replicated for the real thing.

Traditionally, the main body of a car has been made by welding or stamping together a large number of separate parts. Gigacasting or megacasting, on the other hand, uses casting machines to force molten metal into moulds under high pressure to produce large aluminium body parts, such as the entire underside of a vehicle.

“Gigacastings heavily reduce the time and cost to build the vehicle floor pan by going from 171 different parts to just two and by eliminating 1600 welds,” Gartner said in its latest Top Automotive Trends report.

Gartner says Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and other major car makers are retooling to take advantage of gigacasting.

Among other benefits, heavy battery cases can be dispensed with as cells are incorporated into the all-in-one floor pan. And the battery array being part of the structure yields a major reduction in costs.

Higher repair, insurance costs

The flipside is that EV owners will have to “wrestle with higher repair and associated insurance costs”, Garner says.

An electric vehicle is already costlier to repair than a petrol car, Gartner says.

“By 2027, the average cost of an EV body and battery serious accident repair will increase by 30 per cent,” Gartner says.

“Gigacastings are big casted floor pan parts that reduce the time needed to produce the whole vehicle floor pan by reducing the number of parts. If a crash damages the gigacasting, this will mean replacing it entirely, and that will be costly.

“A crashed vehicle can no longer be repaired by stretching the chassis back to its original form.”

The rise of AI could be another insurance hassle

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart use of data will be one of the biggest trends of the next few years, Garner says.

By 2030, it forecasts the average automaker will use AI in 80 per cent of its high-value processes, up from 20 per cent today.

Americans are already seeming the impact of high-tech driver-monitoring systems many of which have been pioneered in EVs, even if they’re not exclusive to electric vehicles.

The New York Times reported this week on the case of a US driver who had seen his insurance company raise his premiums by 21 per cent, even though he had not been in a crash.

After querying the rise, he discovered that his Chevy Bolt electric vehicle’s maker - General Motors - had shared stats collected by his car’s intelligent systems, such as when he broke too hard or accelerated too quickly. A data broker, LexisNexis, then sold that data to his insurance company.

GM said customers could opt-out of the feature - which was pitched as facilitating “more personalised” insurance that could also lead to lower premiums.

“Especially troubling is that some drivers with vehicles made by GM say they were tracked even when they did not turn on the feature - called OnStar Smart Driver - and that their insurance rates went up as a result,” the Times reported.

EVs’ smart systems are shaping up as another area that politicians and regulators - already struggling to keep pace with AI - will have to keep an eye on.

Chris Keall is an Auckland-based member of the Herald’s business team. He joined the Herald in 2018 and is the technology editor and a senior business writer.