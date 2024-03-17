Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Will EVs still be cheaper to run after road user charges hit? Kiwi study has two answers

Chris Keall
By
5 mins to read
Are EVs worth plugging in? Photo / Cole Slawson

Are EVs worth plugging in? Photo / Cole Slawson

An EV could still be cheaper to run after road user charges are introduced on April 1, a new study says.

But it will depend on where you charge.

The Electric Homes report, produced by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business