Meridian says wind and rain over the weekend has taken some of the pressure off its hydro system. Photo / Supplied

Power generator Meridian says strong winds and rain over the weekend helped ease the need for hydro generation on the company’s Waitaki River power stations.

The company said recent inflows meant storage at Lake Pūkaki nudged upwards, while Lake Manapōuri storage was now above average for the first time since mid-June.

“The weekend saw some moderate rainfall to help lift lake levels and it’s good to see more rain in the forecast across the week,” Chris Ewers, Meridian’s general manager wholesale said.

“It’s a battle of inches at the moment, and things are definitely heading in the right direction,” he said.

Over the last week, Meridian’s new Harapaki wind farm, in Hawke’s Bay, had been frequently pushing out more than 130 megawatts.