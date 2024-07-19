Hawke's Bay's $448 million Harapaki wind farm.

Harapaki, New Zealand’s second-largest wind farm, has become fully operational, says Meridian Energy.

The company said the project had been delivered within a month of its original completion date and inside its $448 million capital forecast.

Meridian says it can produce enough electricity to power 70,000 average homes, the equivalent of most of Hawke’s Bay.

The generator’s general manager development Guy Waipara said Harapaki becoming operational was ideally timed for electricity consumers.

“We’re now right in the middle of winter and every bit of generation helps,” he said.