Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Editorial: What's fair about Air New Zealand fares?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Air New Zealand has bounced back financially - and domestic fares have risen steeply. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Air New Zealand has bounced back financially - and domestic fares have risen steeply. Photo / Brett Phibbs

EDITORIAL

Air New Zealand's bookings are running hot and have hit a sweet spot for revenue generation.

The airline is enjoying what analysts describe as a yield bonanza and anyone who has booked a domestic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business