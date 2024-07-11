Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Editorial: Clouds over the recovery of tourism

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Tourism has previously been New Zealand's biggest foreign exchange earner. Photo / Mike Scott

Tourism has previously been New Zealand's biggest foreign exchange earner. Photo / Mike Scott

EDITORIAL

After being all but wiped out during the pandemic, New Zealand’s international visitor sector has clawed its way back. But it has stalled.

Latest Stats NZ figures for May show international arrival of what they were for that month in 2019.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business