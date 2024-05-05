Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Air New Zealand longhaul fleet faces years of disruption

Grant Bradley
By
4 mins to read
Problems with Rolls-Royce engines on Dreamliners around the world emerged in 2018. Video / Supplied

Air New Zealand could be two Dreamliners short for up to two years because of engine problems.

Chief executive Greg Foran said the airline was leasing more aircraft to make up for the two Boeing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business