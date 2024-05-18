Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Liam Dann: Survive till ‘25 - the new recessionary catchphrase. Should we be wary?

Liam Dann
By
6 mins to read
Hanging on - many of us are just hoping to 'survive till '25'.

Hanging on - many of us are just hoping to 'survive till '25'.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.

OPINION

Survive till ‘25

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business