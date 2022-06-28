Cheree Kinnear talks to Air New Zealand's Head of Aircraft Programmes Kerry Reeves about the exciting changes coming to their cabins. Video / Jed Bradley / NZ Herald / Air NZ

Air New Zealand's Dreamliners are undergoing the airline's biggest cabin transformation in almost 20 years.

The airline's new planes will be fitted with new-style seats throughout and will have an ultra-luxe business class area, the outdated herringbone layout in Business Premier is being modified, and there will be new areas for passengers further back in the plane to graze and stretch during flights.

Innovative new sleep pods for economy passengers, the Skynest, launched just as the pandemic hit, have been further developed and are now awaiting regulatory approval before being fitted.

Inflight entertainment is being revamped - including meditative content, Zentertainment - will play on much bigger seat-back screens than on current aircraft.

The all-new interiors will be in new planes and retrofitted to the airline's 14 existing Boeing 787s from the middle of 2024. The new aircraft will have a much higher proportion of the new Business Premier Luxe, Business Premier and Premium Economy seats to meet the demand of more high-end leisure travellers, especially on North American routes.

Following work at a test facility near its central Auckland headquarters during the last five years - and pandemic related delays - Air New Zealand has unveiled what it hopes will give passengers "the best sleep in the sky".

The airline says it has responded to "overwhelming" customer feedback on the importance of sleep and the need for more comfort and space. Already announced was a new menu which will be introduced on long-haul routes later this year but the airline gave media from New Zealand and overseas a peak at the new seats and cabin this week.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the airline aims to create the greatest flying experience and says the new cabin would be combined with world-leading Kiwi hospitality provided by the crew. One of the first routes the airline will use the new planes on is the non-stop flight between Auckland and New York which will take more than 17 hours to reach New Zealand. Its non-stop flight to Chicago is also an ultra-long haul service.

"New Zealand's location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long haul travel experience. We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort, and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested."

The airline has fallen behind its rivals in revamping its cabins and Foran said it was a proud moment to finally unveil five years of hard mahi, in what truly is "a cabin of possibility. One that will provide customers with options to get some shut eye wherever they're sitting."

Some proceeds of the recent $1.2b capital raise would be spent on the new cabins.

The Skynest, first announced in 2020, will be a world-first.

"We wanted to offer our Economy customers a lie-flat option and that's how Skynest was born. It's going to be a real game-changer for the economy travel experience."

Interiors will have a new colour palette and leather seats are being dropped in favour of fabric ones. The switch saves about one kilogram in weight per seat.

The new aircraft will be more premium-dense.

The eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners arriving from 2024 and retrofitted current 787-9 fleet will have either eight or four Business Premier Luxe seats, 42 or 22 Business Premier, 52 or 33 Premium Economy, 125 or 213 Economy seats, and - specifically on the ultra-long haul aircraft - six Skynest sleep pods.

Airline bosses have for years wanted to replace the sharply angled business premier seats.

"The angle of those seats has been considered because when the research has been done, we know people don't [like] having the head right next to an aisle," said Foran.

Chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the cabin's interior design is inspired by the uniqueness of Aotearoa, from the forest-inspired carpet to the seats that draw inspiration from the native bird, the Tui.

The airline's research showed the first night away from home is the hardest to get a good night's sleep.

"Everything we do onboard is to help create a sense of calm – from the lighting and sleep ritual including sleepy teas and balms, to the healthier food choices and breathable fabrics. Meditative onscreen content, Zentertainment, will also help customers unwind and get ready for rest.''

The airline has also added a Sky Pantry to the Premium Economy and Economy cabins (near the rear of that cabin), so passengers can stretch their legs, grab a bite to eat and hydrate at their leisure throughout their journey.

"It's giving them the option to go do that themselves, grab a drink, get something to eat, [if] they need a snack at any time during the flight," she told the Herald.

"Our new cabin experience is set to be world-class, and we know our customers will love it."

In Premium cabins, the airline will also switch to serviceware that is 20 per cent lighter, helping to reduce carbon emissions, and in Economy, the new serviceware, including new sugarcane pulp containers, will reduce plastic dishes used inflight by 28 million every year.

Foran said there were big steps the airline could take such as working on sustainable aviation fuel and using new engines, and many small ones such as reducing weight wherever it could.

Please be seated

Business Premier Luxe

More space and privacy with all the features of Business Premier, but with a fully closing door and space for two to dine.

Business Premier

The new layout brings the cabin more in line with other carriers with seats forward-facing and no twist to look out the window. More privacy and a dividing screen between the middle two seats slides back so companion travellers can talk.

Premium Economy

The hard shell back on the seat offers more privacy and protected space where passengers can recline at leisure without interrupting the person behind.

Economy Skynest

There will be one Skynest with six beds for hire during flight. The price and hire time have yet to be determined. The airline is confident of getting regulatory approval.

Economy Skycouch

Introduced a decade ago, Skycouch is popular with families.

Economy Stretch

The seats have four inches (10cm) more pitch (the measurement between one seatback and the same point on the one in front) than standard economy seats. No details on what extra it will cost.

Economy seat

More storage and space due to a thinner shell and a 50 per cent bigger screen for entertainment.