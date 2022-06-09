Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Business

Global travel is surging - and so are airfares

10 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

A Mastercard study finds travel is spiking — and so are airfares.

The Mastercard Economics Institute says the cost of travel remains elevated because of supply chain disruption and higher operating costs.

"Travel deficits triggered

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.