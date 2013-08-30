Yashili gets green light on Pokeno plant

The dairy industry is gearing up for increased demand from Asian customers, with more than $1b in capital projects underway or on the drawing board. Photo / NZ Herald

China's Yashili has been granted permission to build and run a $220 million infant formula plant in Pokeno, 50 km south of Auckland, the Waikato District council said.

This follows a three-day hearing which took place in late July and early August at the Waikato District Council Chambers in Ngaruawahia, the council said in a statement.

The council's regulatory committee appointed Michael Savage as the independent Commissioner to hear the application, which received 27 submissions.

Yashili is based in Chaozhou, Guangdong province. In June, China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd - China's largest dairy company - signed a takeover deal to buy Yashili.