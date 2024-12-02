Advertisement
Home / Business / Economy / Official Cash Rate
Updated

NZ interest rate yield curve turns more steeply positive

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has cut the Official Cash Rate by 50 basis points, taking it from 4.75% to 4.25%. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand’s interest rate yield curve turned positive in 2024 and it’s a trend that’s likely to continue into next year, market analysts say.

The yield curve – seen as an indicator of the health, or otherwise, of the economy - turned positive around the middle of the year when

