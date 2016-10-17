The kiwi declined to 71.69 US cents at 8am in Wellington from 71.87 cents yesterday. Photo / 123RF

The kiwi declined to 71.69 US cents at 8am in Wellington from 71.87 cents yesterday. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand dollar rose ahead of tonight's GlobalDairyTrade auction amid expectations prices will rise after two consecutive declines, helping sentiment for the kiwi.

The local currency rose to 71.23 US cents as at 8am in Wellington from 71 cents late yesterday. The trade-weighted index rose to 76.63 from 76.44.

NZX-traded dairy futures are pointing to an increase in prices at the GDT auction tonight, with Fonterra Cooperative Group putting up smaller volumes and squeezing supply. This morning, the market will be focussed on the consumers price index for the third quarter, which may show there was no inflation in the period, based on the headline measure, giving the Reserve Bank scope to cut interest rates next month.