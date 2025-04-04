Advertisement
Kiwi business buys local arm of boat-share service Skipperi from Finnish parent

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Skipperi's NZ operations have been sold to a Kiwi company, Windscreamer Investments, as its Finnish parent comes under pressure.

A New Zealand company has bought out the local arm of a global boat sharing business after its Finish owner faced financial difficulties.

Skipperi originated in Finland in 2017, growing to multiple locations around the world including the United States, Canada, Norway, Sweden and here in New Zealand in 2021.

