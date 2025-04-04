Kiwi business buys local arm of boat-share service Skipperi from Finnish parent

The turmoil is what prompted Windscreamer Investments, owned by Colin Stone and Eric Haagh, to acquire the New Zealand subsidiary to keep its operation going.

Haagh, who is also now Skipperi NZ’s chief operating officer, said the team has been the longstanding operator of the domestic operations, and means there is a seamless transition for all those involved.

“Contracts, memberships, and access in New Zealand remains unchanged. The day-to-day operations, and the high level of service and support people have come to expect will continue as usual,” Haagh said.

“We value our customers, the safety of our service and our dedication to safe boating in New Zealand.“

While the cost of the acquisition remains unknown, the change of ownership ensures continued access to the fleet across the three locations – Gulf Harbour, Westhaven and Half Moon Bay.

Growing market

Director of Skipperi NZ Alexander Rosenthal said that New Zealand is definitively a growing market for boat sharing with more players offering more options.

“The whole segment is scheduled for growth in both Auckland and New Zealand as an affordable, easy option to ownership. The country has face economic headwinds and still does so the options presented in the boat-sharing market are now more attractive than ever,” Rosenthal said.

The New Zealand business has 25 Haines Hunter boats across three marinas in the Auckland region, with Rosenthal sharing that the business has delivered over 50,000 hours of boating in the Hauraki gulf already.

The club has a capped membership based on boat numbers in the fleet and to ensure that accessibility remains for subscribers.

Rosenthal said he sees multiple opportunities for possible expansion over the coming months.

“This includes possible expansion of the fleet, opening of new areas across New Zealand based on demand. Growth will come from the education of this as an option when ownership is not within reach.

“The team are focused on giving access to New Zealand’s best attraction, the ocean, to all, in a safe and affordable manner.”

The business is directly in competition with global boat sharing operator Freedom Boat Club, which launched in New Zealand back in February.

Freedom is part of the global Brunswick Corporation, which owns popular marine brands Flite, maker of eFoil boards and accessories, and engine manufacturer Mercury.

With that international influence comes a global network of more than 400 locations across North America, Europe and Australia, with nearly 100,000 members worldwide.

It first launched in Auckland, with plans to expand to Christchurch in September before adding Queenstown shortly after.

The New Zealand franchise is owned and operated by Scott Williamson, a seasoned marine industry expert with more than two decades of experience.

Williamson and his family have been deeply involved in New Zealand’s marine industry, owning and operating their family business, Sports Marine, for more than 45 years.

