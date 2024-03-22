But the PSA has claimed 131 roles are to go in biosecurity.

MPI, like many government departments, is trying to cut 7.5 per cent of its budget. It has told staff it wants to reduce numbers by an estimated 9 per cent, including vacancies but also disestablishing roles. The ministry is seeking to reduce a total of 384 roles of which 40 per cent are vacant.

The cuts are in response to orders to government departments to find savings of 6.5 or 7.5 per cent, based on their recent growth. Some cuts may be more or less significant than the indicated percentage and are not supposed to be to frontline roles.

In a statement, PSA national secretary Duane Leo said about 40 per cent of the roles being targeted at MPI were already vacant, which meant only 218 workers would be potentially affected by the proposed cuts.

“Economic conditions are incredibly challenging for everyone, and farmers are certainly feeling that too,” Federated Farmers’ Langford said.

“Interest rates and inflation are up, commodity prices are down, and there aren’t too many farmers expecting to make a profit this season. That means on farm we’re having to cut our costs and keep a close eye on every dollar we spend, so it makes sense for MPI to be doing the same.”

DairyNZ, industry-good organisation for the $26 billion dairy industry had not received official information on any proposed changes at MPI so could not make informed comment at this time, a spokesman said.

PSA’s Leo said the roles on the line equated to about 9 per cent of MPI’s workforce, describing the ministry as the “first line of defence for our whole economy” and pointing to its work in natural disasters as well as dealing with outbreaks such as Mycoplasma bovis.

He said farmers should be alarmed and worried.

“The cost-cutting will hit vital support for the primary sector and everyone else whose livelihoods depend on it,” Leo said.

“Our export economy relies on world-class biosecurity and disease control, and a robust food safety regime that is beyond question.

“Worryingly, biosecurity is the biggest area to be cut, with 131 roles to go. Another 80 roles are going from the Agriculture Investment Services, which engages with primary industry stakeholders and farming communities on the ground.”

Leo said in terms of net jobs, the cuts would mean 131 net jobs would go from Biosecurity New Zealand, 80 from agriculture and investment services, 52 from the policy and trade unit, 27 from the NZ Forest Service and 14 from Māori partnerships and investment.

Stuart Anderson, Deputy Director General, Biosecurity New Zealand, told the Herald no cuts had been proposed to frontline staff.

“There are no reductions proposed to our frontline biosecurity work at the border, including ports, airports, and mail centres,” Anderson said.

“MPI has discussed our changes with Federated Farmers and provided material to them, which makes clear there will be no reductions to frontline biosecurity roles.”

Anderson also shared with the Herald a copy of correspondence sent to stakeholders.

“We are focused on taking actions that ensure MPI continues to deliver our core functions effectively and with greater efficiency,” it read.

“Importantly, we are not proposing any reductions to our frontline services and statutory staff, such as veterinarians, animal welfare, fishery and food compliance officers, and biosecurity teams at the border.

Today we will begin consulting with MPI staff on proposals to reduce our staff numbers by around 9 percent, which is a mix of removing existing vacancies and disestablishing some roles. The programme component of our savings remains budget sensitive.”







