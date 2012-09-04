Big dry fuels dairy price rise

After falling for seven months in a row export commodity prices picked up last month, led by dairy products and beef.

ANZ's commodity price index rose 0.5 per cent in world price terms, but a stronger exchange rate wiped out the gains and in New Zealand dollar terms the index fell 0.8 per cent, to be 26 per cent below its peak in March last year.

However, world prices for dairy products, which make up 43 per cent of the index, rose to a three-month high, led by a 5 per cent rise in skim milk powder and 3 per cent gains for whole milk powder and butter. Beef prices also rose 3 per cent.

ANZ economist Steve Edwards said the recent turnaround in dairy prices might indicate a floor had been reached in the international marketplace, but that strength was being tempered somewhat by a strong New Zealand dollar.

The Treasury this week noted prices had lifted at Fonterra's GlobalDairyTrade auctions last month reflecting concerns about the impact of drought in the United States on dairy supply over the year ahead.