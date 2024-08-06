Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Du Val investor anguishes over wholesale mortgage investment: ‘Haemorrhaging money’

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The Property Developers is an original, non-scripted reality series that offers a unique perspective into the journey of building a billion dollar property and lifestyle business.

An investor who put hundreds of thousands of dollars into Du Val Capital Partners three years ago says he is losing money and concerned after the company was placed in interim receivership last week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business