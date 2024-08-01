Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke of The Du Val Group. Photo / NZME

Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke of The Du Val Group. Photo / NZME

The High Court has put Du Val Capital Partners and other Du Val Group companies into interim receivership after an application from the Financial Markets Authority.

The interim receivership orders were also made in respect of Kenyon Clarke and his wife, Charlotte Clarke.

A statement said interim receivers were generally appointed to seek clarity around the financial position of a company or group of companies.

PwC’s John Fisk, Stephen White and Lara Bennett are the interim receivers.

PwC will provide an interim report to the court within 10 days.