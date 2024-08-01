Advertisement
FMA gets court to put Du Val Group into interim receivership

Anne Gibson
Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke of The Du Val Group. Photo / NZME

The High Court has put Du Val Capital Partners and other Du Val Group companies into interim receivership after an application from the Financial Markets Authority.

The interim receivership orders were also made in respect of Kenyon Clarke and his wife, Charlotte Clarke.

A statement said interim receivers were generally appointed to seek clarity around the financial position of a company or group of companies.

PwC’s John Fisk, Stephen White and Lara Bennett are the interim receivers.

PwC will provide an interim report to the court within 10 days.

The court also approved the authority’s request for asset preservation orders.

These were requested to support the investigation into Du Val Group.

The authority said it would make no further comment.

About 120 investors put money into Du Val entities, it said.

Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 24 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.

