Spy: Property developers develop reality show about property developing

Property developers Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke are launching a reality show about their property developing.

Property developers Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke are launching a reality show about their property developing.

Entrepreneurs and property developers Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke have created a new doco/reality show called The Property Developers.

British-born Kenyon is the CEO of Du Val Group and his Kiwi wife, Charlotte, is the COO.

Spy understands filming is underway being shot over the next few months in luxury locations around the country, following the couple's glamorous lives, and synced in with their major business and property developments.

The show will take a peek behind the scenes at what it takes to succeed in the development game, along with giving real solutions for the current New Zealand housing crisis.

The couple, who have four young children, have some of the best local industry producers creating the show, with the team including makeup artist to the stars Chay Roberts, famous for enhancing the looks of Michelle Blanchard and Gilda Kirkpatrick on the series Real Housewives of Auckland.

The wardrobe department has celebrity stylist Lulu Wilcox bringing the best local designers for Charlotte's high-fashion looks and Crane Brothers achieving the same with Kenyon.

Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke on set of their new reality show The Property Developers.

The couple, who unapologetically live their lives out loud, would not be drawn on where the new show would debut. Industry speculation has the show as being a fit for Discovery, Netflix or Neon.

The couple seamlessly merge family life and business, believing that there is no such thing as a work/life balance.

"It's all just one life," Kenyon says.

He is the founder and the director of the Du Val Group, which also includes the Du Val Foundation. Established by the Clarke family, it supports projects they are passionate about, such as partnerships with South Auckland schools and their recent decision to be a principal sponsor with the Auckland Rescue Helicopter.

Kenyon had previously said: "One of the best things about making money is giving it away."

The couple live in a Remuera clifftop mansion and have the opulent toys that go with living a life of luxury, including a million-dollar Rolls-Royce Phantom which rocks a Du Val number plate.

But they also remain down to earth and hope that the documentary-styled show inspires other business owners and investors to "dream big because anything is possible".

During filming, Du Val launched its new fitness brand Du Val Clubs, described as Auckland's most exclusive in health. The first is at their latest building, Lakewood Plaza in Manukau, which combines work and play with retail and hospitality.

Its red-carpet launch is also understood to feature in one of the episodes of their show.