Deloitte Top 200: How CFOs are evolving post Covid

Tax Traders co-founder Nicola Taylor says CFOs are moving beyond survival mode.

While inflation and rising interest rates are likely the main priority for most chief financial officers right now, longer-term their focus is changing.

Covid-19 brought with it some big challenges for finance chiefs. But it also created an opportunity for businesses to expand the CFO role along with enhanced reporting requirements, says Nicola Taylor, co-founder of Tax Traders, sponsor of this year’s Deloitte top 200 CFO of the year award.

The category finalists this year are Jo Allan from Foodstuffs North Island, Phillippa Harford from Infratil and Fonterra’s Marc Rivers.

Taylor says for many CFOs survival has been the focus of the past three years, often working from home and in isolation as Covid lockdowns put new and unexpected pressures on business models.

“It could be tempting, understandable even, for CFOs and finance professionals to hold tightly to what they have or what they’ve built and to continue with this survival mindset.

“However, what we’re seeing now in our post-Covid world, is CFOs moving beyond this and into a mindset which has a much more expansive view of business, and the good business can create, not just for ourselves but for those around us.

“They are asking how they can use the resources and talents of their business to solve complex problems, impact those struggling and ensure that our land is also moving from survival to flourishing. This more expansive view of business has emerged strongly once again, post-Covid.”

It’s a view that is being talked about a lot as businesses look to rebuild better, create resilience and answer to a wider group of stakeholders.

However, a recent survey suggested this transition was taking time. According to the Deloitte 2022 CFO sustainability survey, there has been a slight increase in the percentage of CFOs who identify sustainability is either a core part of their role or they have oversight of it. Some 30 per cent of respondents said it was a core part of their role (up from 26 per cent in 2021) and 45 per cent said while not a core role, they did have oversight – up from 39 per cent.

“A marginal decrease in CFO confidence to drive sustainability versus 2021 implies there is still room to learn,” the survey noted. “This is unsurprising. In a rapidly changing environment, upskilling and learning is continuous.”

The survey pointed to key barriers to driving sustainability from the finance area, namely a global economy currently characterised by rising costs, labour market shortages, supply chain disruptions and changing legislative requirements (including sustainability-related legislation). Amid a wide range of demands on the business – sustainability is just one, one respondent noted.

Tax Traders’ Taylor says most institutional investors and company boards now accept that certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities can positively affect the economic performance of businesses.

“By fully embracing business as a force for good, CFOs should expect incredible innovation, cost savings plus defensible growth through competitive advantage. When CFO don’t truly embed sustainable finance practices into their work, there is also a real chance that they will be missing or overlooking both risks and opportunities.

“Gone are the days when companies with strong ESG practices would be discounted by investors on the basis that businesses had to choose between profit or purpose. Since the mid-2010s strong ESG performers have instead traded at a premium. This means that our very best CFOs are moving well past seeing profit and purpose as trade-offs and embracing them as complementary and enhancing of each other.”

Taylor says there is a clear economic rationale for integrating non-financial and intangible aspects of a business’s performance into leadership, core strategy and business practices.

“For this reason, CFOs are transcending the traditional dualistic approach of shareholder and stakeholder considerations and are integrating these considerations in their leadership, focus, allocation of funds and resources and reporting.”

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards were established in 1990 and are held annually to recognise and applaud outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and trading organisations. Last year’s winner of the chair award was William Meek of Mercury.

Click here for a full list of all 2022 finalists.

All the Deloitte Top 200 winners will be revealed at a gala event on December 8. The event will be live-streamed on the NZ Herald website on this page.

CFO of the Year finalists - sponsored by Tax Traders

Foodstuffs North Island chief financial officer Jo Allan.

Infratil chief financial officer Phillippa Harford. Photo / Supplied