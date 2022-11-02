The Deloitte Top 200 winners will be announced on Thursday, December 8. Photo / Michael Craig

After another challenging year for business, a diverse group of finalists have been chosen for the Deloitte Top 200 Awards for 2022.

This year’s finalists include companies and leaders from the retail, transport, manufacturing and utility sectors, all demonstrating their ability to adapt and respond to uncertain markets.

Among the leading awards categories, finalists for Company of the Year are Briscoe Group, Vulcan Steel and Ebos Group.

Those lining up for CEO of the Year are Spark’s Jolie Hodson, Fletcher Building’s Ross Taylor and Rhys Jones from Vulcan.

“Our finalists have had time in recent years to reevaluate what mattered most to their organisation,” said Deloitte chief executive Mike Horne.

“Delivering stakeholder value has still been top of mind but viewed through a wider lens that also encompasses sustainability and climate, diversity and inclusion, business culture and employee wellbeing.

“They’re also focused on the challenges of reconnecting with the world and re-engaging with people, and through continued agility and a committed long-term focus, our 2022 finalists have taken these challenges and turned them into opportunities.”

NZME’s Fran O’Sullivan, judging convenor for the thirty-third year of the awards, said it takes true grit for business leaders and companies to post sustained growth in the current global economic climate.

NZME editorial director of business Fran O'Sullivan.

“Luckily for New Zealand the individuals and firms nominated as finalists in 2022 exhibit this in spades.”

Finalists for Chair of the Year include Mark Verbiest at Meridian and Summerset, Prue Flacks at Mercury and Dame Therese Walsh at Air New Zealand and ASB.

“This has been a much tougher year for most of our leading companies as the economy and global conditions have deteriorated,” said judge Neil Paviour-Smith, managing director of Forsyth Barr.

Neil Paviour-Smith. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Yet there were still some excellent performances that stood out and clear examples of how good strategy is delivering results for these companies.”

Finalists for young executive of the year are Air NZ’s Kate O’Brien, Christchurch Airport’s Nick Flack and Victoria Lam from Fonterra.

The winners will be announced at the Top 200 awards and gala dinner on Thursday December 8. See below for a full list of 2022 finalists.

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and trading organisations.

This year’s judges also include Jonathan Mason, Ross George, Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua, Barbara Chapman, Rob Campbell, Liam Dann, Royal Reed, Simon Moutter and Ranjna Patel.